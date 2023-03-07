Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has spent Rs203.11 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The government, however, has authorised the utilisation of development funds amounting to Rs371.88 billion out of a total allocation of Rs727 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in the first seven months (JulyJanuary) of the fiscal year 2022-23 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).