Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has imposed Rs8.5 billion cut on the PSDP allocations of various development projects related to infrastructure, education, power, agriculture and planning.

The government has imposed a cut on the allocations of 11 slow-moving development projects in Public Sector Development Programme 2022-23 (PSDP), official source told The Nation.

According the source, the ministries/ divisions that are affected by the decision include Board of Investment, National Highway Authority, Federal Education, Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Interior Division, Planning Development & Special Initiatives, and Power Division.

The highest cut has been imposed on the project of Locust Emergency and Food Security Project of the National Food Security & Research Division. The total allocation for the project was Rs3200 million, however a drastic cut of Rs3000 million has been impost on it.

On the project of Secondary Transmission Lines & Grid Stations 2021- 22 (HESCO) of Power Division, a cut of Rs1500 million has been imposed. The earlier allocation of the project was Rs2000 million, which has been reduced to Rs500 million.

On the NHA project of Dualisation and Rehabilitation of Karachi- Kararo (232km) & Wadh-Khuzdar (41km) (Total Length 273km) - N-25 and Dualisation and Rehabilitation of Kararo - Wadh (83km) & Kuchlak-Chaman (104km) (Total Length 187km) - N-25 a cut of Rs1500 million each has been imposed. Earlier allocations for both projects were Rs3000 million each.

On the project of feasibility study and acquisition of land for the Islamabad model special economic zone, which is executed by Board of Investment, a cut of Rs400 million has been imposed. The earlier allocation for the project was Rs500 million.

For 250 Vocational Training Institutes (50:50), a project of Federal Education & Professional Training a cut of Rs500 million has been imposed. The earlier allocation of the project was Rs1000 million.

For the construction of 250 Mini Sports Complexes (50:50), the project of Inter Provincial Coordination Division, the allocation has been reduced by Rs500 million. The allocation was earlier Rs1000 million.

The allocation of Feasibility Studies for Bhara Kahu-Faizabad and Rawat- Faizabad Metro Bus has been reduced Rs400 million from the earlier Rs500 million. The project is being executed by Interior Division.

The cost of the operationalisation of Green Line BRTS and Installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment has been reduced by Rs1000 million from the earlier Rs3403.126 million. The project is under the Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division.

The allocations for the projects for Innovation Support and Special Development Initiatives for Backward/ Poor Districts in the country (50:50), Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Division, have been reduced by Rs500 million and Rs1200 million respectively.