Share:

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has asked the country’s Su­preme Court to give “top priority” to the criminal cases triggered by last week’s fatal train disaster, his office said Monday.

“The Greek people want an immediate and thor­ough clarification of the criminal incidents related to this tragic accident,” Mitsotakis wrote in a letter to the court’s prosecutor about the collision, which killed at least 57 people and stoked public anger.

The letter specified that the court investigation into the tragedy was sepa­rate from the one already launched by government-appointed experts.On Sun­day, Mitsotakis, who is ex­pected to seek re-election in April