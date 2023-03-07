ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has asked the country’s Supreme Court to give “top priority” to the criminal cases triggered by last week’s fatal train disaster, his office said Monday.
“The Greek people want an immediate and thorough clarification of the criminal incidents related to this tragic accident,” Mitsotakis wrote in a letter to the court’s prosecutor about the collision, which killed at least 57 people and stoked public anger.
The letter specified that the court investigation into the tragedy was separate from the one already launched by government-appointed experts.On Sunday, Mitsotakis, who is expected to seek re-election in April