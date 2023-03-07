Share:

LAHORE - Sensational performance by Martin Guptill guided Quetta Gladiators to a four-wicket win over Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at Pindi Stadium on Monday night. Quetta Gladiators struggled for the most part in their chase of 165, losing wickets regularly, but Guptill’s onslaught at death helped them to a four-wicket win. With 57 needed off 24, Guptill smashed James Fuller for 24 runs, hitting two towering sixes and three fours, in what turned out to be a match defining over. He and Sarfaraz Ahmed stole 14 and 11 runs from the 18th and 19th over delivered by Musa Khan and M Amir.

Aamer Yamin needed to defend eight off the last over and Sarfaraz’s run out on the second ball promised to spice up things, but Dwaine Pretorius cracked a four, took two, and again hit a four to take Quetta Gladiators over the line. Guptill returned unbeaten on 86 off 56 balls. Quetta Gladiators seemed on course to another defeat as they were five down for 63 inside 10 overs, but a brilliant partnership between Guptill, who clubbed nine fours and four sixes, and Sarfaraz (29 off 25) rescued them.

The two added 95 runs, doing the repair work for most of the time and building up a platform to go berserk in the last five overs. They required 68 off 30 and the pair dropped the first hint of their intentions when Guptill launched Amir for a six in the 16th to rack up 11 from that over after they could muster only 17 runs in the last three overs. Tabraiz Shamsi’s wrist spin did most of the damage in the first half of the run chase as he dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed and Najibullah Zadran in consecutive overs.

The start to the run chase was also underwhelming as Omair Bin Yousuf fell in the second over to Aamer and M Nawaz was caught and bowled by M Musa in the fifth. After Naseem Shah removed Matthew Wade on the first ball of the match, Adam Rossington did most of the work for Karachi Kings, making 69 in 45 balls with 10 fours and a six.

The only reasonable support he got was from in-form Imad Wasim, who made unbeaten 30 off 20 balls, as the middle-order failed to fire, thanks to Aimal Khan (2- 26) who removed Tayyab Tahir and Qasim Akram. Aamer played a handy cameo in the end, smashing 23 off 11 (two sixes and a four) that lifted Karachi Kings to 164-6. Both Aimal and Naseem finished with two wickets each.