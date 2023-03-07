Share:

SUKKUR - The Hin­du community of Sukkur, Khair­pur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kash­more-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated the annual re­ligious festival of Holi on Mon­day. Community members were seen spraying red, yellow and sil­ver powder on each other, as the Holi is regarded as the beginning of the spring season. Colorful events were held in different lo­calities of the Sukkur region and temples of the Hindu community, where children and women also participated with warmth and religious devotion in the day-long proceedings. Special cere­monies are being held at Sadhu Bela Temple, situated on the In­dus River, Liaquat Chowk Tem­ple, Sukkur and Balmiki Sabha Temple of Saddar Mohallah Shi­karpur, Station Road, Khair­pur, Pakistan Chowk Kashmore- Kandhkot, Mirpur Mathelo and other areas. Holi festival pro­ceedings in Shikarpur were led by veteran Hindu astrologist Mangay Ram and other local so­cial activists. Holi festival also celebrates with devotion and colorfully by the Bagri communi­ty, a scheduled caste of the Hin­du community, in Kandhkot and Noshehroferoze. Meanwhile, Mukhi Aishwar Lal and Faqir Gokal Das Chohan exchanged Holi greetings with Muslim com­patriots in Shikarpur and Kand­hkot and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.