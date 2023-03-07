Share:

LAHORE - Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya has secured top honors in gold category while Shabana Waheed of Lahore Garrison was the best player in silver category and Mrs. Minna Zainab of Royal Palm emerged as the premier one in bronze category of the 6th PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship that concluded here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Also amongst the winning honors was Mrs. Amber Javed, senior amateur lady golfer and Nabeeha Nafees, junior girls section.

And the notable effort of the Punjab Golf Team fetched them the Inter Provincial Golf Team title after a tough competition with the Sindh Team. Performance wise Parkha came up with three round scores of 77, 80 and 80 and a total of gross 237.

This score accredited her with the gross first position in the handicap category 0-12. The second gross position was acquired by Rimsha Ijaz, also from Defence Raya. Her three-round scores were 78, 81 and 84, aggregate adding upto 243. Aania Farooq of Karachi Golf Club ended up third and she lost the second position to Rimsha by just one stroke. In the silver category, the champion performer was Shabana Waheed of Lahore Garrison while Shahzadi Gulfam was second and Prof Dr Shaheen Irfan finished third. Minna Zainab was in full control in the competitive race in the bronze category, followed by Aliha Amjad and Sobia Waseem.