ISLAMABAD - The district administration of Islamabad held a crackdown against the kite flying activity and apprehended 29 accused violators, while First Information Report (FIR) was also lodged against the offenders. During the raids, the teams confiscated the kites, flying strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord, said the press release. The administration under Section 144 of CrPC has prohibited the owners and occupants of houses, shops, hospitals, and buildings from flying kites on their rooftops. Moreover, manufacturing or selling kites, flying strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord which endangers human life was also banned in the territory.