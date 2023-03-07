Share:

LAHORE - As the Punjab province is going to the polls on April 30, the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is set to launch its election campaign from Lahore by holding a public rally on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The PTI chairman will lead the ral­ly that would start from his Zaman Park residence at 1 pm and culmi­nate at Data Darbar after passing through Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and Lower Mall.

“Imran Khan will address the par­ticipants of the rally at different points on the route while sitting in­side the bullet proof vehicle”, senior PTI leaders Hamad Azhar and Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid told reporters while addressing a joint press con­ference here.

Hamad Azhar informed the me­dia that Imran Khan’s car is bomb and bullet proof and Khan will not come out of it owing to threats to his life. “We will request DC Lahore to make foolproof security arrange­ments for Wednesday’s rally in La­hore”, he added.

Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid said that this will be a history-making ral­ly and the throne of Lahore will fall. “Lahore has now become the strong­hold of Tehreek-e-Insaf and millions of people of all ages and classes will participate in this rally”, he said.

Rashid commended the Judiciary for its role in holding the elections. He claimed that Imran Khan’s histor­ic struggle will bear fruit and the PTI will form its government with more than two-thirds majority in Punjab.

Hammad Azhar condemned the PEMRA ban on live telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches terming it illegal and against the democratic norms. “No one can stop the voice of Imran Khan. Now we will install screens in every street. It is a clear order of the court that the voice of a political fig­ure cannot be silenced. When Imran Khan speaks, the whole of Pakistan listens. Bilawal and Maryam have nothing to say and no one listens”, he observed.

Also, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has challenged PEMRA’s ban on his live speeches in the Lahore High Court. He challenged the order of PEMRA in the court through his law­yer Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansuta. The court had fixed the case for hearing today. The PEMRA order has been challenged on the ground of its being illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday had a meeting with Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan at latter’s Zaman Park resi­dence here.

The PTI sources privy to the meet­ing said that the two leaders dis­cussed country’s overall political situation, upcoming elections in Punjab and the prospects of holding country-wide general elections.

The PTI chief reportedly asked the president to continue playing his proactive role in the present situa­tion to ensure the supremacy of the law and the Constitution. The two leaders also expressed their deep concern over the institution of new cases against the PTI chief and the incumbent government’s coercive steps against the party leadership.