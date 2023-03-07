Share:

Rawalpindi - The city police chief has ordered an inquiry against the officials of two police stations and detective constable for allegedly setting drug peddlers free against bribe, informed sources on Monday. The inquiry against SHO/ SI PS Civil Lines Yasir Abbas and Constable Ahsan of police stations Civil Lines and Waris Khan will be held by SDPOs City and Civil Lines Circles, they said.

According to sources, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Khalid Mehmood Hamdani received information thorough sources that a racket of drug suppliers are involved in selling heroin, hashish and ice near 5 Sarki fuel station . The drug racket is being run by accused Nadim alias Nanha who was arrested but the police investigators had allegedly released him against bribe of Rs 50000. SHO PS Civil Lines SI Yasir Abbas and Constable Ahsan were involved in arranging deal with the accused. Sources also disclosed that another drug mafia ring leader, namely Ikhlaq was arrested but officials of PS Waris Khan set him free after receiving Rs 100,000 bribe.