LAHORE - A three-day international confer­ence on “Trends in Biological Scienc­es” kicked off at the Punjab Univer­sity Law College Auditorium, here on Monday. The conference is being held under the auspices of Punjab University (PU) School of Biological Sciences (SBS). Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Prof. Dr. Sha­hid Baig, Director General (DG) SBS Prof. Dr. Sadaf Naz, nationally and internationally renowned scientists, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students attended the conference.

In his address, Dr. Shahid Baig lauded the initiative of organizing such a meaningful conference. He said scientists of the SBS are play­ing their role in research on modern trends in relevant fields.

He said that more investment is needed to deal with the challenges faced by the science sector in the country and to promote a world-class research culture. While wel­coming the guests, Dr. Sadaf Naz said the purpose of the conference is to provide a platform to the scientists where they can share their experi­ences with each other. She said the School of Biological Sciences has been playing its role in research on genetic disorders, environmental pollution, infectious diseases, can­cer treatment, bio-pharmaceutical products, industrial enzymes and lo­cal problems of sustainable agricul­ture for the last two decades