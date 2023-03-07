Share:

LAHORE - The PTCL Ufone 4G Business Solutions organized a successful Corporate Golf Tournament at Islamabad Club over the weekend. The event provided a platform for relationship-building and corporate networking among business leaders and professionals from various industries.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan, graced the event as the chief guest, while Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G, hosted the guests along with his team. The chief guest presented trophies to the winners and runners-up of different categories. The participants expressed their appreciation to PTCL & Ufone 4G for organizing an excellent sports event that provided a healthy environment for networking, exchanging ideas, and building relationships.