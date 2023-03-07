Share:

A court in the federal capital will resume hearing of the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan at 10am today (Tuesday).

Additional Sessions Zafar Iqbal took up the case when junior lawyer of the PTI chief, Sardar Masroof Khan, told him that the senior legal team would appear before court by 10am. When judge asked if Mr Khan will attend the hearing, he replied he had no information in this regard.

The judge also inquired about the appearance of the guarantor in Imran Khan’s bail, saying the guarantor was responsible to ensure presence of the PTI chief in the case. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 10am.

During the previous hearing, Judge Zafar Iqbal issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Khan over no show-up in the case. He had directed the authorities to produce the suspect before the court on March 8 for indictment in the case.