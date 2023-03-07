Share:

LAHORE - Squash legend Jahangir Khan has said that the role of sponsorship in promoting any game is fundamental as it helps organize various events, which, in turn, will help insearching new talent in squash and grooming players for international competitions. “Likewise, world-class players can be prepared only when players focus on their game and make it to the top through sharing talent and merit. Providing modern training, as required by the game, to the young players from an early age, is also necessary,” he added.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the medals and award ceremony held for the members organizing committee of the Combaxx-Roshan Khan Team Squash Championship organized by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Combaxx Sports. He lauded the role of Combaxx Sports for extending valuable patrons and sponsorship to sports including squash and hoped that with such efforts at the individual level from players and on behalf of the organizers, the sponsors and institutions can help Pakistan regain past glories in squash.

CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed presented souvenirs to Jahangir Khan and PSF Vice President Adnan Asad while Jahangir presented awards to Lt Commander Rehmatullah, Tahir Khanzada, Asif Azeem and tournament referee Naveed Alam in recognition of their services to squash.