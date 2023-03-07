Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khushhali Microfinance Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Aameer Karachiwalla as its new President/CEO. Mr Karachiwalla brings with him over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, having held leadership positions in both banking and microfinance institutions. Mr Karachiwalla is joining Khushhali Microfinance Bank at a crucial time, as the bank looks to expand its presence in the microfinance sector and improve its offerings to underserved communities.

His extensive knowledge of the industry and his commitment to social impact will be invaluable in achieving these goals. “We are thrilled to welcome Mr Karachiwalla to Khushhali Microfinance Bank,” said the bank’s Board of Directors, adding, “His vision, leadership, and experience will be instrumental in guiding the bank towards sustained growth and impact. We are confident that under his leadership, Khushhali Microfinance Bank will continue to play a critical role in promoting financial inclusion and empowerment in Pakistan.”

Mr Karachiwalla expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “I am honoured to lead Khushhali Microfinance Bank and to work towards expanding access to financial services for underserved communities in Pakistan. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the bank’s strong foundation and to deliver innovative, responsible, and impactful financial solutions.”