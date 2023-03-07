Share:

LONDON - King Charles III, who has long described himself as an “enthusiastic amateur” artist, will put on an exhibition of his artistic skills with a display of more than 40 paintings ahead of his coronation.

The work, which is considered as precious assets of the King, will go on show in the ballroom of his Norfolk residence when it opens to the public from April 1 until October 12. The paintings would show the monarch’s “creative interpretation of many British geographic landscapes and royal residences,” a spokesman for the Sandringham estate has revealed.

They include scenes he has painted in the Welsh hills, the Highlands, and at royal residences, including Windsor Castle, Highgrove, Birkhall, Balmoral Castle, and the countryside around the 20,000-acre Sandringham estate. King Charles never sells his originals but has been making money for his charitable foundation for many years by offering limited edition signed prints at up to £15,000 each.

It was revealed in 2016 that sales of his prints had raised £6 million and the amount is believed to have soared since then. In the meanwhile, Royal family reportedly wants Prince Harry to attend his father King Charles III’s Coronation, and the monarch’s office has been in touch with the Duke in this regard.

The 74-year-old monarch has also officially sent an invite to his son and daughter-in-law to join the royal family at the landmark event. The latest development has raised the possibility the Duke and Duchess will attend the historic ceremony despite ongoing family crisis. If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to travel to the U.K for the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, it would be the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.” A spokesperson for the couple confirmed Sunday that Harry had received “email correspondence” from the king’s office about the coronation. However, they did not disclose the Duke’s reaction to this. An insider has also claimed that close aides of King Charles have been in touch with the disgruntled royal and trying to persuade him to be the part of his father’s historic event and celebrations.