Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan while presiding over an important meeting involving the Agriculture and Livestock departments on Monday was briefed on the development projects, administrative achievements, and issues confronting these departments.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Provincial Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan, Secretary Livestock Mukhtiar Ahmad, and other relevant officials.

According to a briefing on the occasion, certain time-bound activities of the departments have been affected due to the freezing of development funds in the current situation, adding that agriculture produce may be affected if the required funds are not released in time.

The Caretaker Chief Minister stated that the agriculture and livestock sectors are critical to economic stability and that every effort will be made to resolve issues in these departments on a priority basis. He directed the concerned parties to establish priorities for the allocation of funds for important ongoing development activities in both sectors, as well as to pay special attention to modern research techniques and technology in the sectors.

He also directed them to establish links between research institutes, academia, and farmers in the province to ensure that research activities in the sector benefit farmers as much as possible. He also directed that concerned authorities explore the possibility of collaborating with relevant private sector entities to carry out agricultural sector activities in the province, such as the construction of small dams and the establishment of hatcheries.

He also directed that the concerned parties investigate the possibilities for the revival of the cooperative sector and develop proposals for establishing a separate regulatory authority at the provincial level, similar to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, to regulate matters relating to livestock medicines.

The chief minister praised both departments’ overall performance and directed continued efforts to strengthen these sectors.

CM expresses grief over demise of Qavi Khan

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow at the demise of veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan. He was 80.

In a condolence message, the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that the renowned actor died of a prolonged illness and was in Canada for treatment, where he breathed his last.

He was from Peshawar.