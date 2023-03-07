Share:

Peshawar - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal launched the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa e-procurement system (KPePS) on a trial basis on Monday at the Civil Secretariat.

The event was attended by administrative secretaries, the US Consul General in Peshawar, the Mission Head of USAID, the Managing Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA), the MD of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board, and other relevant officials. KPPRA is introducing an e-procurement system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with USAID.

The Chief Secretary stated on the occasion that the e-procurement system will usher in a new era of transparency, quality, efficiency, and accountability in the government procurement and contract awarding processes.

MD KPPRA briefed the forum on the system’s key features, stating that flaws in the existing system had been addressed, ensuring transparency and data security, as well as meeting many long-standing contractor community demands. MD KPPRA acknowledged government departments and the contractor community for their assistance in developing the e-procurement system.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary presided over a meeting of the provincial census coordination committee to review progress on the seventh housing and population census, which is currently underway. The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of improved coordination among stakeholders to ensure the enumeration process runs smoothly.

The meeting was informed that to facilitate public participation, the deadline for self-enumeration had been extended until March 10, 2023.