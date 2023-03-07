Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Monday sum­moned officials from the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to finalise a date for the general election in the province following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the polls. In a letter written to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan, the Governor has summoned the ECP officials on March 6 or March 7 to final­ize a date for the Khyber-Pa­khtunkhwa Provincial Assem­bly election. The letter has been written in response to a letter sent by the commission for the announcement of the election date. The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict last week, has ruled that elections in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Punjab provinces both of which have been under caretaker governments since the provincial assemblies were dissolved in January last should be held within 90 days. The apex court held that in situations where a governor dissolved a provincial assembly, the consti­tutional responsibility of fixing a date for the election was to be discharged by the governor.