Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday binned petitions seeking contempt of court proceedings against PTI chief Imran Khan.

The LHC was moved for contempt proceedings against Imran Khan over his alleged campaign against the institution of the judiciary.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan upheld the objections raised by the registrar to the petitions and declared them as inadmissible. The judge remarked the statements of the PTI, prima facie, appeared to be against the chief justice of Pakistan and how the LHC could take up the petition.

The LHC registrar’s office had raised objections to the pleas and the petitioners were asked to move Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to quash non-bailable arrest warrant issued in the Toshakhana case.

On February 28, Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant over his non-appearance.

The IHC has been pleaded with to hear the bail plea today as the lower court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.