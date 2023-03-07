Share:

RAWALPINDI - A Division Bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Monday directed former Punjab law minister Muhammad Basharat Raja to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to face inquiry in a case of assets beyond income.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan issued the direction in response to a petition filed by Raja Muhammad Basharat against summons of NAB. It may be noted that NAB had issued a summon to PTI leader Muhammad Basharat Raja under section 19 for inquiry in assets beyond means reference.

If NAB issues notices to any person in a case, it is mandatory for the person to appear before investigators during inquiry, said the divisional bench of LHC. However, if investigators of NAB are violating the law of land, than court can be approached, the bench remarked. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Abdul Aziz assumed hearing in the petition, and the former Punjab minister Muhammad Basharat Raja appeared before the court with his lawyer, who argued that NAB had issued a notice to his client over an unknown application two years ago.

He added his client clarified his position by appearing before the NAB investigators and also submitted the written statement. After which, the NAB dropped charges against Basharat, he said, adding that NAB once again issued notices to his client allegedly under a political victimisation campaign by the government. He said that all the assets owned by his client were gifted to him by his father