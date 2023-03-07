Share:

LAHORE - On the second day of the Pun­jab government’s Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, a mahfil-e-samam was organ­ised at Data Darbar under the auspices of the Auqaf De­partment, here on Monday. Chief guest of the ceremony was Caretaker Minister for Auqaf Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, while Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and audience in large number also attended the mahfil. Upon arrival at the ceremony, Chairman Majlis-e-Samaa Malik Abid welcomed the provincial minister, Secretary Auqaf and other guests by offer­ing them with ‘dastars’, a piece of traditional cloak to be presented usually at shrines. Renowned qawwal Rizwan Muazzam and his team presented a qawwali in mahfil-e-samaa. The Qaw­wals mesmerised the audi­ence. The minister and other participants applauded the excellent performance of the Qawwals. While addressing the ceremony, the minister said that under the auspices of the Auqaf Department, the seven-day Sufi programs of Jashan-e-Baharan have been started. “Various events are being organised across Pun­jab under the directions of Chief Minister Mohsin Naq­vi,” said the minister. He said that the purpose of Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations was to provide entertainment opportunities to the people. Sufi programs also provide an opportunity to revitalise the heart and mind, he said. The secretary Auqaf said that the department was organis­ing Jashan-e-Baharan events within our own means. “People should feel free to come to spiritual gatherings being held across Punjab,” he said adding that some pro­grammes would be organised at every major shrine during the seven-day Jashan-e-Baha­ran celebrations.