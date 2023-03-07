Share:

Mardan - Mayor Himaytaullah Mayar challenged PTI Ex-Provincial Minister Mohammad Atif Khan to a debate on his alleged corruption on Friday at 12:45 PM at Eidgah Masjid Shamsi Road in Mardan.

It should be noted that Mardan Mayor, an ANP member, recently posted a video on social media criticising former provincial minister Atif Khan, the PTI Peshawar region president claiming that Atif Khan committed massive corruption during his time as a member of the ruling PTI. He claimed that Atif Khan had no money to run in the 2013 general election but had since become a billionaire. He also stated that Atif Khan filled out and signed his assets form himself.

According to him, his total assets were 69 kanals of agricultural land, 42 lakh shares in Focus Pharmaceutical Company, two motor cars, one Suzuki 2009 model worth Rs 5 lakh, one Toyota corolla model 2005 worth Rs 8 lakh, and a bank account worth Rs 1 crore.

Mayar claimed that when Atif Khan came to power, he bought properties in Islamabad, Mardan, Swat, and Mansehra worth billions of rupees. According to the ANP leader, Atif Khan now owns the largest medicine factory in Karachi and has purchased land on the Charsadda Road worth $680 million, in addition to land in Swat and Mansehra.

Mayar has been seen and heard in the media demanding that the National Accountability Bureau (NA B), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Anti-Corruption and other investigation agencies look into this matter. The ANP leader’s allegations compelled PTI workers to begin criticising Mayar on social media.

One PTI employee claimed that Mayar’s father was a tubewell operator before becoming a billionaire. Atif Khan, on the other hand, claimed that he had filed a complaint with the Islamabad High Court against Himayatullah Mayar over the allegations.

Himayat Mayar claimed in a social media post that Atif had filed a claim for one billion rupees in damages against him in the Additional District Judge’s court, which had been rejected by the court. Mr Mayar also challenged former provincial minister Atif Khan to a debate next Friday at 12:45 p.m. at the Eidgah mosque on Shamsi Road.

It should be noted that the conflict between the ANP and the PTI has piqued the interest of the people of Mardan, and the majority of them have begun to comment on these posts, and debates have begun among people in private gatherings throughout the district.