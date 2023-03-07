Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that a person who had hidden when police arrived to arrest him was now fine to hold election rallies.

” This was not a movement to save the judiciary but a movement to be saved from judiciary”, she said in a tweet targeting Imran Khan.

Lashing out at the PTI chairman, she said “the foreign agent and Toshakhana thief” did not appear even when his non-bailable arrest warrants were issued.

The minister said that the accused and his legal team were missing and the court was again waiting.