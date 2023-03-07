Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that a person who had hidden when police arrived to arrest him was now fine to hold election rallies.

” This was not a movement to save the judiciary but a movement to be saved from judiciary”, she said in a tweet targeting Imran Khan.

پولیس دیکھ کر بل میں گھس جانے والا چوہا الیکشن ریلی نکالنے کے لئے ٹھیک .یہ عدلیہ بچاؤ نہیں عدلیہ سے بچاؤ تحریک ہے۔فارن ایجنٹ توشہ خانہ چور ناقابل ضمانت وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری ہونے پر بھی پیش نہیں ہوا،مجرم اورلیگل ٹیم غائب .عدالت میں ایک دفعہ پھر انتظار فرمائیے #عمران_نہ_صادق_نہ_امین — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 7, 2023

Lashing out at the PTI chairman, she said “the foreign agent and Toshakhana thief” did not appear even when his non-bailable arrest warrants were issued.

The minister said that the accused and his legal team were missing and the court was again waiting.