Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Punjab chapter, held here under the chairman­ship of Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, reviewed organisation­al structure and activities in de­tail, besides taking decisions to further activate the youth wing.

The meeting was attended by divisional, district presidents, general secretaries and other office-bearers. Recommenda­tions to improve performance of the youth wing on social me­dia as well as active presence on multiple social media platforms were given a final shape during the meeting. The youth wing of­fice bearers were assigned the duties in that regard. Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz termed the youth real strength of the party and said that their participation in organizational matters would be ensured. She regretted that negative think­ing was deliberately promoted among the youth during the pre­vious four years rule of the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Maryam Nawaz said the youth are future of the nation and expressed the resolve to bring them in decision making process in order to make them empowered. The PML-N had become a youth represen­tative party in a true sense as the party had credit of initiating various schemes aimed at pro­viding better employment and business opportunities to the youth. Shehbaz Sharif had intro­duced education-friendly Pun­jab Education Endowment Fund project, whereas, interest-free loan scheme was also a project of the PML-N. Maryam Nawaz said that under the Small and Medium Enterprises, all out as­sistance was being offered to the youth to start their own busi­ness. The youth were attracted towards latest technology by providing them laptops while local and international schol­arships were also provided to shining and deserving students.