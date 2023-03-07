Share:

Peshawar - While describing the death of Peshawar’s son and legendary actor Qavi Khan as a national tragedy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, and Narcotics Control Manzoor Afridi stated that Qavi Khan especially respected Ulema wholeheartedly, and “I’m witness to it,” he added.

Manzoor Afridi paid rich tribute to Qavi Khan in a condolence message for creating highly lesson- oriented plays at the national level, admitting that he shaped the best of our youth and gave them a glimpse of a better future through it. Qavi Khan, he maintained, became a beloved actor across the subcontinent as a result of his outstanding dramas.

Manzoor Afridi stated that the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will never forget or underestimate this talent. He also strongly advocated for more national honours to be bestowed on Qavi Khan posthumously.