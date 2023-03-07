Share:

Peshawar - Barrister Feroz Shah Kakakhel, Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Auqaf, and Religious & Minority Affairs, after taking over the department, stated that in the current situation, the responsibilities of the Information and Public Relations department have increased manifold, and the department must cope with the demands of modern media while also increasing their capacity.

Pir Syed Haroon Shah, Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister, was also present on this occasion. Arshad Khan, Secretary Information and Public Relations Department briefed the provincial minister on the department’s activities.

The caretaker provincial minister stated that the caretaker government would use all available resources to make the information department more active and vibrant to meet the department’s challenges.

Mr Feroz Shah directed the department’s officers to carry out their duties with honesty and dedication and to play their part in promoting a culture of tolerance in the province.

He said that in the present era, the world is facing a big challenge in the use of media, especially social media, for which the Department of Information has to play its role.