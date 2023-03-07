Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Monday reviewed the medical facilities provided to patients in the government teaching hospitals across Punjab.

He was chairing a meeting at Department of Special­ized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) here. SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secre­tary Shoaib Khan Jadoon, Additional Secretary Ad­min Muhammad Ashraf and Deputy Secretary Admin Mu­hammad Abu Bakr attended the meeting. The minister said that interim govern­ment was making efforts to improve the health facilities for people, adding that indis­criminate actions were be­ing taken against the quacks and those who extort money from innocent people do not deserve any discount.

“We want to digitize the government hospitals of Pun­jab”, he said. Chest pain and heart failure clinics would also be established in the gov­ernment teaching hospitals of Punjab, he added. He said that medical experts from all over the world would participate in the three-day international conference which would be held by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine from March 10 to 12. “In Punjab Institute of Cardiology, we are going to build a state of the art preventive cardiology department”, he added.