Mob lynching is now very common in Pakistan. Instead of there being many decrees and regulations, we have witnessed the deaths of many people by mob lynching. The recent incidents of mob lynching have shown animalism in this regard, which is totally against Islamic rules. Islam doesn’t guide us to kill a person brutally by his or her statements.
Islam values forgiveness and due process. On the other hand, our courts and judges are fearful regarding the decision of mob lynching cases, which is a very bad sign for the future of the country. Therefore, the government should take good stances to control this issue.
AYESHA PEER BAKSH,
Karachi.