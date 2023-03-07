Share:

Mob lynching is now very com­mon in Pakistan. Instead of there being many decrees and reg­ulations, we have witnessed the deaths of many people by mob lynching. The recent incidents of mob lynching have shown ani­malism in this regard, which is to­tally against Islamic rules. Islam doesn’t guide us to kill a person brutally by his or her statements.

Islam values forgiveness and due process. On the other hand, our courts and judges are fearful re­garding the decision of mob lynch­ing cases, which is a very bad sign for the future of the country. There­fore, the government should take good stances to control this issue.

AYESHA PEER BAKSH,

Karachi.