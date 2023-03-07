Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nestlé Pakistan and Government of Gilgit Baltistan have collaborated for promoting nutrition awareness and sustainability education in the province across Skardu, Hunza and Gilgit. The two-year partnership under the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme will build capacity and raise awareness for nutrition education by training 200 teachers and reach out to 10,000 children in Gilgit-Baltistan.

N4HK is Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative which supports, teachers and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids through a curriculum-based education programme promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyles. Expressing satisfaction over the potential impact of the partnership, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistansaid, “We are excited to collaborate with a global brand like Nestlé that it is extending the reach of its N4HK initiative to teachers, caregivers and students in Skardu, Hunza and Gilgit. We are confident that the awareness imparted on nutrition will play a very important role in promoting healthy habits and a better nourished future generation.”

Talking about the initiative, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan said, “The N4HK programme is part of our commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being, to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. So far, the programme has reached about 320,000 children and 1,750 teachers, in Pakistan.”

Under the partnership, Nestlé will organise workshops and seminars, distribute N4HK books to partner schools, arrange external nutritionist to train teachers and conduct necessary surveys and research for pre- and postmonitoring and evaluation of the project. Pakistan has been reported to have one of the highest levels of prevalence of child malnutrition compared to other developing countries. According to National Nutrition Survey 2018, Pakistan is in the midst of a nutrition crisis with stunted growth being a major indicator. A focus on quality of diet and nutrition awareness is extremely essential to prevent stunting, wasting and other forms of malnutrition.