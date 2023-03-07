Share:

Peshawar - Adviser to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari has directed senior officials in the Population Welfare Department to ensure the attendance of subordinate and field staff, as well as the timely payment of project employees.

The instructions were given while presiding over a meeting of the Population Welfare’s departmental affairs. Secretary of Population Welfare Ali Asghar and DG Population Welfare attended the meeting. Jarrar Hussain, Advisor for Population Welfare, was briefed on departmental affairs during the meeting.

Mr Jarar stated on this occasion that corruption and negligence in duties will not be tolerated in the department. “Attendance of subordinates and field staff should be ensured and strict departmental action should be taken against habitually absent staff so that they become an example for others. “In the future, measures will be taken to increase the capacity of field staff and the number of seats in training institutes,” he said.