LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition, filed for initiating contempt proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, as not maintainable. The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition, filed by Advocate Shahid Rana.
During the Monday’s proceedings, the petitioner-counsel advanced arguments on maintainability of the petition as per previous court directions. He argued that the court was empowered to hear the matter in the light of the apex court judgements and relevant law.
Meanwhile, the court also dismissed a contempt petition against Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, declaring it not maintainable.
Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed an intra-court appeal, seeking contempt proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for allegedly scandalising the judiciary. The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the appeal, filed by Advocate Shahid Rana. The petitioner-counsel argued before the bench that the federal minister attempted to scandalise the judiciary by releasing an audio involving former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his lawyer.