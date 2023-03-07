Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dis­missed a petition, filed for initiating contempt proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, as not maintainable. The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition, filed by Advocate Shahid Rana.

During the Monday’s proceedings, the petition­er-counsel advanced arguments on maintainabili­ty of the petition as per previous court directions. He argued that the court was empowered to hear the matter in the light of the apex court judge­ments and relevant law.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed a contempt petition against Federal Law Minister Azam Na­zeer Tarar, declaring it not maintainable.

Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed an intra-court appeal, seeking contempt proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for allegedly scan­dalising the judiciary. The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the appeal, filed by Advocate Shahid Rana. The petitioner-counsel argued before the bench that the federal minister attempted to scandalise the judiciary by releasing an audio involving former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his lawyer.