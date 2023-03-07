Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) thwarted an attempt to supply 800 li­tres of adulterated milk during a raid in 37 Jhakarawala, here on Monday. PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said a team, on a tip-off, raided at the said location and caught a loaded ve­hicle with hundreds of litres of chemi­cally contaminated milk, and later on discarded it. He said that the milk had been prepared with formalin, urea and polluted water, which was to be sup­plied to different milk shops in Defence area of the provincial metropolis. He added that the harmful ingredients were used to increase the thickness and sustain the fat level of milk.