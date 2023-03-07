Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has sent a four-member golf team to compete in the 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship scheduled to be held from Marach 8 to 11. Playing arena is the Kurmitola Golf Club Golf Course, Dacca. Team comprises of two ladies and two men amateurs.

The girls representing the country at this international golf event are Suneya Osama and Abiha Hanim Syed whereasmen’s team comprises Ralfe-e-Aslam Raja and Abdul Moez. The selected team members are merited golfers, capable of bringing honors for the country. Format of the Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship is stroke play. Men will compete over 72 holes (18 holes each day for four days) while ladies will compete over 36 holes. There will be a cut after 36 holes for men.