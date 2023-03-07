Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman welcomed the Minister of State at the German Foreign Office, Dr Tobias Lindner at the Ministry of Climate Change. The minister was accompanied by the Am­bassador of Germany to Pakistan Al­fred Grannas. During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the impor­tance of international collaboration in addressing the global challenge of cli­mate change. They exchanged ideas on possible areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in the fields of renewable energy, climate adaptation, and mitigation. Minister Rehman high­lighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, including extreme weather events such as forest fires and heatwaves, and the melting of glaciers in the North of Pakistan. She expressed her appreciation for Germany’s assistance to Pakistan in tackling climate change, particularly on the recently launched Strengthen­ing Climate Adaptation and Resilience (SAR) project in partnership with GIZ and MoCC, and inclusion of Pakistan as one of the pathfinder countries for the Global Shield against Climate Risk. The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to further strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and Germany in addressing the chal­lenges of climate change and to work towards a sustainable future for all. Minister Rehman also met with Pro­fessor Jean Pascal Van Ypersele, the candidate for the post of Chair of IPCC, accompanied by the Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan Charles Delogne.