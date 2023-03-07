Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are inching towards staff level agreement as the Fund has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government to revive the much need­ed loan programme. Pakistan and IMF held virtu­al talks on Monday. The government briefed the Fund on the actions taken so far including im­posing mini budget, increasing gas and electricity prices, enhancing interest rate by State Bank of Pa­kistan and imposing electricity surcharge.

Officials informed The Nation that the IMF has ex­pressed satisfaction over the prior actions taken by the government to revive the loan programme. For the first time in the current talks, the official said that the IMF has not made any new demand. Paki­stan has briefed the Fund on its plan to increase the foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank to $10 billion with the help of friendly countries. The IMF was informed that the country’s foreign ex­change reserves have started to build after inflows from China. Pakistan has received around $1.2 bil­lion from China in the last few days. Pakistan is ex­pecting to receive another $800 million from China in the ongoing month, making the overall financing from the friendly country to reach $2 billion.