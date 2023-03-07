Share:

Pakistan Navy in an action in the Arabian Sea foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics worth nearly Rs4 billion.

As per details, Pakistan Navy’s ship during an action in the open sea arrested smugglers and recovered 280kg of crystal meth. The recovered drugs are nearly worth Rs4 billion in the market, the spokesperson added.

The smugglers and the recovered narcotics have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for probe.

In a separate action in 2020, Pakistan Navy in a successful intelligence-based operation busted a major contingent of narcotics being sent by sea.

A raid near the outskirts of Karachi, the seaways adjacent to Mubarak Village was explored where a vessel carrying copious amounts of Hashish and Heroin were confiscated.

According to details, the recovered amount of the bust is approximately 300 million rupees approximately which includes 675 kilograms of Hashish and 4 kilograms of Heroin.