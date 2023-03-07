ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday vowed to cooperate to eliminate terror as a two-day counter terrorism dialogue between the two countries started here.
Additional Secretary UN&ED Syed Haider Shah is leading Pakistan delegation and the US delegation is being headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.
The dialogue is aimed at discussing the common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering financing of terrorism. The two-day dialogue will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism.
er-terrorism. Diplomatic sources told The Nation that the two countries have agreed that terrorism was a common threat, which must be handled through join efforts. “The two sides have agreed to enhance cooperation to eliminate the threat of terrorism. The talks are ongoing and will continue tomorrow (March 7),” said one diplomat. Another diplomat said the two sides have shared concern over the recent terror attacks in Pakistan. The meeting holds major importance for Pakistan as it faces daunting challenge of resurgence of terrorism with wide range of terror attacks across the country, especially along the country’s border with Afghanistan. Over the many decades, the US has relied on Pakistan for support in a range of strategic efforts. These included, most recently, the stabilisation of Afghanistan and prosecution of the Global War on Terror. Pakistan was an ally in these endeavours. Pakistan also assisted the US in negotiations with the Taliban over their departure from Afghanistan. Despite this help, however, the US-Pakistan relations remained strained. Upon taking office, the Biden administration largely ignored Pakistan. Currently, however, the US appears to be reversing course, and the relationship between the two countries is enjoying something of a renaissance.