ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday vowed to cooperate to elimi­nate terror as a two-day counter terrorism dia­logue between the two countries started here.

Additional Secretary UN&ED Syed Haider Shah is leading Pakistan delegation and the US delegation is being head­ed by Acting Coordina­tor for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

The dialogue is aimed at discussing the com­mon threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilater­al fora and countering fi­nancing of terrorism. The two-day dialogue will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their ex­periences and best prac­tices in the domain of counter-terrorism.

er-terrorism. Diplomat­ic sources told The Nation that the two countries have agreed that terrorism was a common threat, which must be handled through join ef­forts. “The two sides have agreed to enhance coopera­tion to eliminate the threat of terrorism. The talks are ongoing and will continue tomorrow (March 7),” said one diplomat. Another diplo­mat said the two sides have shared concern over the re­cent terror attacks in Paki­stan. The meeting holds ma­jor importance for Pakistan as it faces daunting challenge of resurgence of terrorism with wide range of terror at­tacks across the country, es­pecially along the country’s border with Afghanistan. Over the many decades, the US has relied on Pakistan for support in a range of strate­gic efforts. These included, most recently, the stabilisa­tion of Afghanistan and pros­ecution of the Global War on Terror. Pakistan was an ally in these endeavours. Paki­stan also assisted the US in negotiations with the Taliban over their departure from Af­ghanistan. Despite this help, however, the US-Pakistan re­lations remained strained. Upon taking office, the Biden administration largely ig­nored Pakistan. Currently, however, the US appears to be reversing course, and the relationship between the two countries is enjoying some­thing of a renaissance.