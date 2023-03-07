Share:

The legend of the Phoenix is one that is thorough­ly entwined in multiple cultures in the world and while everyone seems to know about it, no one knows the exact myth. Its roots can be traced back to the Greeks who imagined the bird 2500 years ago. What is little known however is that the story of the Phoenix goes to the cultures of Egypt and Arabia. The bird is said to live for more than 500 years and it gathers cinnamon twigs and resin to build a nest on top of the Temple of the Sun, according to Egyptian culture. The sun apparently ignites the nest and the old phoenix dies in flames, and form the ashes comes forth a young phoenix who travels back to Arabia from where it fled to build its nest. The depiction of the bird and its practices have changed throughout the course of years but there is global consensus on the fact that the bird is born from its ashes