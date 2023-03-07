Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Tuesday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to obstruct elections in the country, saying these were the signs of their mental defeat.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the situation continued to worsen in the country and elections were the only solution to it. He also criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Khan, saying he should give priority to the Constitution and law over his relationship to JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had clearly directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the KP governor to announce a date for elections in the country.

Reacting to plans of arresting Imran Khan, he said such move would strengthen the PTI chief politically and raise his popularity ahead of elections.

Claiming cracks in the ruling coalition of PDM, he said the parties would contest elections using their own electoral symbols instead of the single platform.

کےپی کےگورنرکو فضل الرحمن کی رشتہ داری سےزیادہ آئین اورقانون کی طرف دیکھناہوگا۔سپریم کورٹ نے واضح طور پرالیکشن کمیشن اورkpkگورنرکوالیکشن تاریخ دینےکا کہاہےعمران خان کی گرفتاری سیاسی طورپراسےمزیدمضبوط اورمقبول بنادےگی۔ ملک کےحالات سنگین اورگھمبیر ہوتےجا رہے ہیں۔الیکشن ہی واحدحل ہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 7, 2023

He said Mr Khan would launch his election campaign on Wednesday from Lahore. Saying the country is heading towards elections, the AML chief hoped that the provincial and federal polls could be held at the same time.