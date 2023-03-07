Share:

On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a special package has been prepared to provide free flour to downtrodden segment of the society during holy month of Ramazan.

The package was approved at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that free flour will be provided to the underprivileged people of Punjab in first phase under special Ramadan package.

He directed authorities concerned to devise policy at earliest to provide free flour to poor families under Ramazan package.

The Prime Minister said that federal government will provide all out support to the provinces to provide relief to people under Ramazan package on the pattern of Punjab model.