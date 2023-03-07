Share:

LAHORE - Spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter Azma Bukhari on Monday said the PML-N always presented it­self for accountability as it believed in the supremacy of law and the constitution. Talking to the media here at Model Town, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which al­ways found giving statements over ‘rule of law’ but its chief had been escaping the courts in various cases registered against him.

She said the PTI chief should appear before the courts in cases including Toshakhana as nobody was above the law. Azma Bukhari said the PTI chief was habitual of targeting national in­stitutions and uttering derogatory re­marks for personal gains. He (Imran) had a track record of escaping the courts, whereas, Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif always presented himself for accountability and ap­peared before the courts. She said

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for just having an ‘Iqama’. To a question, she said the PML-N was ever ready for elections and would win the elec­tions. However, it was responsibil­ity of the Election Commission to conduct elections in a free, fair and transparent manner, she added.