Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Museum for Natural History (PMNH) has planned to execute a novel initiative the ‘QR Code Project’ to enable visitors to get educational insight into the natural history specimen collection through digital means. The visitors of the museum will be able to scan a QR code through their Smartphone or tablet to get information about any of the exhibited specimens.

Education and awareness of the masses about the various environmental issues and natural resources of this country is an important function of PMNH. For this purpose, a modest Display Centre has been developed which is visited by a large number of students and other members of the public on a routine basis. The Teacher Guide is an essential part of the museum display to guide the visitors regarding exhibits or dioramas but with time, the integration of technology has become essential to offer seamless experiences and deliver knowledge efficiently so keeping in mind PMNH has decided to utilize the technology of QR Code.

The visitors can use their Smartphone camera to scan the code which will be available with each exhibit that links to the information about it, like audio transcripts explaining its history and scientific meaning. It can help visitors to gain knowledge independently as they walk through the exhibits without taking help from other resources. The idea is to leverage the visitor’s Smartphone using an app