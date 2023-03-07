Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have apprehended eight suspects allegedly involved in gambling on Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches through phone apps and other means. Upon conducting the operation, the police were able to seize seven mobile phones, plastic rings used in gambling, and a total of Rs8,000 in cash from the suspects.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Waqar Mehmood, Muhammad Nisar, Imran Ali, Naseer Ahmad, and Muhammad Shaukat. The success of this operation has been attributed to the efforts of CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, SP Rawal, and Newtown Police