LAHORE - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday stressed swift deci­sion-making process in the country to bring it at par with the fast-changing world.

He expressed these views in an interactive session with PhD faculty and PhD Inter­national Relations scholars from the University of La­hore (UoL) here at Governor’s House, where University Rector Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and UoL think-tank’s head Dr. Rabia Akhtar were also present.

President Alvi said that the information-technology (IT) sector of Pakistan had the potential for speedy develop­ment, asserting that Pakistan had a huge number of youths who could be equipped with the IT skills as the world was looking toward Pakistan to fulfill its IT sector needs.

The president said that an educated youth and a skilled workforce were the most essential ingredients for moving forward, but un­fortunately the pace of pro­ducing IT educated youth was very slow compared to the neighbouring countries. He highlighted that the most practical and speedy way to fill the gap between the re­quired numbers of graduates was shifting our education system to internet-based on­line and hybrid modes, which were now increasingly being practised very successfully in different countries.