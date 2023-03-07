Share:

National Accountability Bureau team reached the Lahore’s residence of Imran Khan in Zaman Park to present the notice for appearance.

The team, however, failed to give Imran Khan the desired notice and also avoided interaction with the media. Before this, the NAB team played its due part to present notice to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the ToshaKhana case.

Meanwhile, sources said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf refused to accept the notice of NAB and the team returned after waiting outside. The NAB team was informed that no notice would be received.

It is clear the Islamabad police came at PTI’s chief residence in Lahore to arrest him however, the PTI followers showed resistance and the police returned empty-handed.