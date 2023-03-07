Share:

Former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had been made the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The notification in this regard had been issued. Fawad Chaudhry, PTI’s central leader met the former chief minister and presented the notification on behalf of PTI’s chief.

Mr Elahi said he was grateful to the PTI’s chairman. He said Imran Khan was making efforts for the supremacy of the constitution and fighting the case of the ordinary men.

He said every survey and local election pointed out that PTI’s chief was the most popular in the country.