Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was resorting to the tactics of delaying the elections.

Speaking to media, Mr Qureshi schooled the government over the matter of elections, saying, “The matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can be held, but not the elections.”

Talking about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Mr Qureshi said, “It has been decided to hold talks with the electoral watchdog.”

Reminding the chief election commissioner of the constitution in terms of holding transparent elections, Mr Qureshi said, “We will ask the ECP to hold elections in a way that nobody could point the fingers on the polls.

Mr Qureshi heaped praise on former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for extending his support to the PTI in difficult times. “We welcome Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the PTI,” he added.