The state of Pakistan has been brought to the brink of economic collapse, by the insatiable greed of its powerful elite. We alone are to be blamed. Blaming external enemies is an exercise in futility, which offers no remedy, except a lame excuse. Economic structural changes alone can save Pakistan with direct taxation on all sources of income, with no exceptions or subsidies to commercial cartels, irrespective of who owns them. There should be no doubt that we have derailed Pakistan from Jinnah’s vision in the mid-50s. Today we are reaping the harvest with terrorists haunting citizens and a shattered economy.
We as a nation, need to understand that either Quaid was right that Pakistan should be modern democratic welfare, with no political role for paid civil or uniformed bureaucracy (14 June 1948). Pakistan was created for the welfare of the Muslim majority and citizens of other faiths to live in peace and harmony as equal citizens, free from economic exploitation and the bias of the Hinduvta mindset, which has manifested its brutality in Modi’s India. MAJ and pioneers of AIML struggled to free us from the yoke of the British Raj and Hindu supremacist and not to replace it with Elite Capture by few. Pakistan should not be a cantonment state, nor a haven for the real estate mafia, with rapid uncontrolled urbanization, where black money is parked, converting green agriculture pastures to concrete jungles.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.