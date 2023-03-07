Share:

The state of Pakistan has been brought to the brink of eco­nomic collapse, by the insatia­ble greed of its powerful elite. We alone are to be blamed. Blaming external enemies is an exercise in futility, which offers no remedy, except a lame excuse. Economic structural changes alone can save Pakistan with direct taxation on all sources of income, with no excep­tions or subsidies to commercial cartels, irrespective of who owns them. There should be no doubt that we have derailed Pakistan from Jinnah’s vision in the mid-50s. Today we are reaping the har­vest with terrorists haunting citi­zens and a shattered economy.

We as a nation, need to under­stand that either Quaid was right that Pakistan should be modern democratic welfare, with no politi­cal role for paid civil or uniformed bureaucracy (14 June 1948). Pak­istan was created for the welfare of the Muslim majority and citi­zens of other faiths to live in peace and harmony as equal citizens, free from economic exploitation and the bias of the Hinduvta mindset, which has manifested its brutality in Modi’s India. MAJ and pioneers of AIML struggled to free us from the yoke of the British Raj and Hin­du supremacist and not to replace it with Elite Capture by few. Paki­stan should not be a cantonment state, nor a haven for the real estate mafia, with rapid uncontrolled ur­banization, where black money is parked, converting green agricul­ture pastures to concrete jungles.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.