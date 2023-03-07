Share:

BADIN - An amount of Rs230.805 million is being distributed among 9,103 flood affected small growers under Wheat Seed Subsidy Cash Program in district Badin. In the first phase of the Wheat Seed Subsidy Cash Program Rs5000 is being disbursed per acre to the growers holding agricultural land up to 12 acres. The growers hailing from different flood affected union councils of five Talukas including Badin, Tando Bago, Talhar, Golarchi and Matli were receiving the cash subsidy. As many as 202 women growers were also entitled to receive the wheat seed subsidy cash among 9,103 growers of district Badin.

The disbursement of the amount started last day. Five centers had been established in Matli and one each in eafh taluka of district Badin. All assistant commissioners of respective Talukas will lead the cash disbursement proceedings with coordination of Mukhtiarkars and they will facilitate the growers for receiving cash easily. Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan advised the growers that only eligible growers should approach the centers and those whose names were included in the lists issued by Sindh Government.

He said no dereliction will be tolerated during disbursement of the amount to the eligible growers. It is pertinent to mention that more than 3.6 million acres of Kharif crop has been destroyed out of 4.4 million acres and growers suffered the loss of Rs 432 billion. The growers who hold 25 acres will also be made eligible in the second phase of the wheat seed subsidy program when the cash will be disbursed through mobile accounts after biometric verification on the designated sites.