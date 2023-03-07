Share:

LAHORE - The Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 will commence today (Tuesday) here Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The week-long championship is being organised under the auspices of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association. The events include boys U-18 singles & doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles & doubles, boys & girls U-12 singles & doubles, boys & girls U-10 singles, boys & girls U-8 and boys & girls U-6. The main draw matches will start today at 10:00 am while the opening ceremony will take place today at 4:00 pm, which will be graced as chief guest by Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz). All the finals will be played on March 11